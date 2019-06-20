FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Late day storms could pack a punch!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A potent mid and upper level disturbance will spark the potential for severe weather across the Carolinas this afternoon and evening. Quiet weather is expected for the first half of the day and the majority of the afternoon. A cluster of thunderstorms is likely to develop and organize between I-95 and Columbia this afternoon. These storms will race off to the east arriving between 5-9 o’clock this evening. The main threat from these storms will be damaging winds. Hail and an isolated tornado cannot be completely ruled out. This line of storms will quickly move offshore bringing an end to the severe weather threat by 10 pm at the very latest. The weather will calm down overnight with sunny, hot weather on the way for Friday, the first day of Summer. We’ll return a few storms to the forecast by Saturday afternoon with a couple more storms possible on Sunday. Highs this weekend will be in the middle 90s.