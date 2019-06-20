Fulton leads after Day 1 of the Rice Planters

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Mississippi State’s Austin Fulton shot a -5 67 on Wednesday to hold a 1 shot lead after the 1st round of the 47th annual Rice Planters Amateur at Snee Farm Country Club.
Jake Maples of Georgia Southern shot a 68 and is in 2nd place just 1 shot back.
Nine players are tied for 3rd place after shooting 69 in the 1st round including Bishop England alum and current Gamecock Jamie Wilson, Dayton Stewart from the Country Club of Charleston and Matthew Laydon from Yeamens Hall.
Round 2 will begin on Thursday morning.
