In lawsuit, man claims CCSO deputy used excessive force during 2018 arrest

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -A man filed a federal lawsuit Wednesday in connection with a 2018 arrest by a Charleston County Sheriff’s Office deputy claiming the deputy used excessive force during his arrest at a Rivers Avenue gas station in North Charleston.
Lamont Simmons, 28, claims deputy Joseph Stokes put him in an unlawful chokehold in an attempt to render him unconscious.
Stokes became involved in a struggle with Simmons on the night of January 28, 2018 after Stokes noticed Simmons had what appeared to be illegal drugs in the form of a powdery substance in a clear plastic baggy in the front left pocket of his hooded sweatshirt, an incident report states.
Simmons was was charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine base and resisting arrest, according to Charleston County Sheriff’s Capt. Roger Antonio.
In the lawsuit, Simmons claims Stokes had him in a chokehold for 3 minutes and 57 seconds.
Leaders with the National Action Network met with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office after the arrest and held a news conference saying they were confident in the investigation into the arrest.
Following the arrest, Simmons claims in the lawsuit he went to the hospital three times complaining of headaches and neck pain.
According to the lawsuit, Stokes received one day unpaid suspension and was required to attend a remedial defensive tactics training class.
Stokes was on his way to work and was not equipped with his duty belt, which consists of handcuffs, a stun gun and other equipment, he said. He attempted to subdue Simmons until additional officers could arrive, according to a release from the sheriff's office.
The lawsuit states that Stokes not wearing his duty belt is a violation of department policy and procedure and that if Stokes had been properly equipped, he wouldn’t have needed to use a neck restraint on Simmons.
Deputies say Simmons pushed into Stokes with enough force to dislodge the deputy’s body-worn camera, and during the struggle, Simmons threw the deputy against the shelves along the front wall of the business.
The lawsuit filed Wednesday directly contradicts the sheriff’s office, claiming it was Stokes who threw Simmons into the store shelves.
The deputy asked Simmons to step off to the side so he could ask Simmons about the contents but said Simmons started to pull away and began to actively resist the attempt to detain him, the incident report states.
Simmons continued to ignore "loud verbal commands to stop resisting and to stop reaching into his pockets," the report states. Store surveillance footage audio contains repeated commands from Stokes to Simmons to "stop" and "relax."
During the struggle, Simmons reached into his pockets and was able to gain control over the bag, open it and shake the contents into the air, the report states.
Stokes said he attempted to conduct a shoulder pin restraint which was modified because of Simmons' positioning and was able to gain control of Simmons.
At some point during the struggle, a concerned citizen assisted Stokes in controlling Simmons, the report states.
North Charleston Police arrived and took Simmons into custody, the report states. Police collected approximately one gram of a white crystal-like substance, which field-tested presumptive for cocaine.
Simmons is seeking punitive and compensatory damages from the sheriff’s office.
