In lawsuit, man claims CCSO deputy used excessive force during 2018 arrest

I went back and forth on rather or not to share this video. This happen to my little brother on Sunday at the Murphy’s gas station. He was in there purchasing something. As he was standing in line a OFF Duty cop ask him what he had in his pocket. He didn’t answer him.. he turned around to walk out the store the officer then grabbed his arm. He was trying to get away he then slammed him to the floor and started to choke him he went unconscious twice . He was choking him so hard that blood was coming out of his nose. And if you listen the guy ask the officer if he can release him as he said”I’m not releasing nothing “ since when do you go in a store to buy something and your being harassed and almost loose your life. I have contacted Live 5 News and Channel 2 News and they won’t upload the story. But i am and justice will be serve. He was hurt in the process and still hurt. He has since been to the hospital 3 times. This was the Charleston County Sheriff's Office police department. And he was not fighting as you heard in the video he was moving around because he was trying to stay ALIVE!!!