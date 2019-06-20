N. Charleston nursing home improves after two years on national list of concerning facilities

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services recently published a list of nursing homes with serious quality issues, which included five facilities in South Carolina.
CMS listed facilities across the country, which are part of the Special Focus Facility initiative.
The nursing homes included on the list are those which inspection teams have determined have more total problems, more serious problems, and a pattern of serious problems over a long time, compared to other nursing homes.
“CMS requires that Special Focus Facility nursing homes be visited in person by survey teams twice as frequently as other nursing homes (about twice per year),” according to a document from CMS. “The longer the problems persist, the more stringent we are in the enforcement actions that will be taken.”
If the problems outlined by CMS are not corrected, the facility risks termination from Medicare and Medicaid.
Riverside Health and Rehab, located in North Charleston, was formerly on the list, but was removed on April 24.
"This means the facility has not been cited with deficiencies at a scope of severity higher than 'E' on two successive standard surveys and has not had intervening complaint-related deficiencies above an 'E,'" Department of Health and Environmental Control Bureau Chief MaryJo Roue said.
Riverside Health and Rehab has faced several problems in the Charleston area historically.
A previous Live 5 News investigation found a wrongful death lawsuit recently filed against the facility, which joins more than 30 other lawsuits filed against Riverside in the last nine years.
Records from the Department of Health and Environmental Control also show people have filed at least 45 complaints about Riverside Health and Rehab in the last five years, which is more than any other nursing home in Charleston County.
No one from Riverside Health and Rehab has commented on the facility's recent improvement, but the administrator said on the phone that the facility takes its commitment to quality care and improvement very seriously.
Other South Carolina facilities included in the list are based in Richland, Beaufort, Sumter, Florence and Horry counties.
