New development could bring nearly 1,000 acres to Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The town of Summerville could get a lot bigger.
Town officials have been discussing a possible annexation that would bring in nearly 1,000 acres of land near Nexton. The new development would be near the Del Webb community in Nexton.
The 973 acres would include residential and commercial space. However, some people who live in del Webb are concerned that a development so big would bring safety issues and more congestion.
They also want more space between Del Webb and the new development. The current plans include up to 1,700 single Family homes and 600 multi-family units.
Residents from del Webb and the town council met with the developers who said they are willing to work with both parties. Town officials are pushing for more commercial space to create an “employee growth district” and more jobs.
At the last meeting, town council did not vote on the plan but it will come back for discussion later this summer.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.