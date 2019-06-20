Police arrest man wanted in connection with reported assault

Alonzo McGill (Source: Al Cannon Detention Center)
By Live 5 Web Staff | June 20, 2019 at 4:59 PM EDT - Updated June 20 at 4:59 PM

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say a man is custody after an assault late Wednesday night near Park Circle.

Alonzo McGill is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to North Charleston Police spokesman Spencer Pryor.

Officers responded to Celtic Street at approximately 10 p.m. where a victim said he had been stabbed. Investigators say they found a knife nearby on the sidewalk.

McGill was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

