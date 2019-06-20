Police arrest man wanted in connection with reported assault

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say a man is custody after an assault late Wednesday night near Park Circle.
Alonzo McGill is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to North Charleston Police spokesman Spencer Pryor.
Officers responded to Celtic Street at approximately 10 p.m. where a victim said he had been stabbed. Investigators say they found a knife nearby on the sidewalk.
McGill was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.
