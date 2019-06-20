Police arrest third man in connection with May shooting incident

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police arrested a man Thursday afternoon in connection with a May 30 shooting.
Maurice Tavon Hall, of North Charleston, is charged with attempted armed robbery and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, police spokesman Spencer Pryor said.
Police responded at approximately 4:30 p.m. on May 30 to the 5300 block of Albert Street to a report of shots fired.
When officers got on the scene they learned that the driver of an SUV and the driver of a black sedan were involved in some type of confrontation near Dorchester Road and Olivia Drive.
According to a report, the two vehicles then traveled to Albert Street where the occupants of the sedan fire several shots at the SUV.
Police say a 6-year-old inside of the SUV was hit by shattered glass and transported by personal vehicle to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Hall is the third person to be arrested in connection with the shooting.
Police and U.S. Marshals arrested Oran Brisbane on June 11. Brisbane faces four counts of attempted murder, attempted armed robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, Pryor said.
Ronnell Davis was arrested on May 31 on a charge of obstruction of justice. Police said David was driving the SUV with his girlfriend and two children inside. Police have not provided details about the reason he was charged.
Hall was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center pending a bond court hearing on Friday.
