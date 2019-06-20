Repairs to Berkeley Co. railroad crossing expected to take days

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews are expected to close a railroad crossing in Berkeley County on Thursday for repairs that are expected to take multiple days.
CSX is closing the Cypress Gardens Road crossing at 8:30 a.m. Thursday morning to fix the damage to the crossing.
Officials expect the crossing to be closed anywhere from two to five days.
According to CSX spokeswoman Erika Elmore, signage will be in place to mark detour routes.
“Closure dates and/or times are subject to change with or without notice due to unforeseeable circumstances,” Elmore said. “Please plan accordingly.”
