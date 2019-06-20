Safety improvements planned for parts of I-26

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) is working on plans to improve safety on I-26 in Dorchester and Berkeley Counties.
A meeting will be held on Thursday night so people in the area can learn about the improvements and give their own feedback. The meeting is from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Harleyville Elementary School (1650 East Main Street, Dorchester, SC 29437) and is a drop-in format so you can stay as long as you want.
The project includes installing low-tension cable guardrail and adding to existing guardrail. This project is expected to begin construction in early 2020 and last about 12-18 months. The target area on I-26 is from milepost 169-193.
The purpose of the project is to decrease the amount and the severity of crashes in the area. The specific location was selected for improvement through the Federal Highway Safety Improvement Program (HSIP). The HSIP uses data to find locations in South Carolina with high crash rates or patterns.
