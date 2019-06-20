Severe weather causes downed trees and power outages around the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Power outages and damage are being reported as severe thunderstorms affect the Midlands.
A tree came down in front of the WIS news station around 4:30 p.m. this afternoon.
A man was inside a pickup truck when the tree came down. The extent of the damage is unknown at this time.
Downed trees and severe damage have been reported in other counties as well.
SCEG is also reporting several power outages in different counties.
13,236 power outages have been reported in Lexington County and Richland County is reporting 8,655.
Aiken County is reporting 8,586 outages while Sumter County is reporting 2,861.
Orangeburg County is reporting 2,860 outages and Clarendon County 2,764.
