Small area of St. George under boil water advisory

ST. GEORGE, S.C. (WCSC) - A small area of St. George in under a boil water advisory.
The advisory issued by the St. George Water Department is for residents living on Klauber Street and on Mcclure Street from Klauber to Railroad Avenue.
Water needs to be boiled to a vigorous rolling boil for at least one minute before using it for drinking or cooking.
SC DHEC office has been notified, if you have any questions about this advisory; please call the Water Department at 843-563-7112 or 843-560-2972.
