Berkeley Co. utility contractor charged with multiple tax violations

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) agents say they arrested a Berkeley County utility contractor today for failing to file tax returns.
Randall Lee Jones, 42, of Cross, failed to file Individual Income Tax returns for three years for his utility construction company, Cape Fear Utilities, LLC.
Jones failed to file tax returns for the years 2015 through 2017, when his business gross income totaled at least $18,190,927 according to the arrest warrants. He is charged with three counts of failure to file Individual Income Tax returns.
The warrants also allege that from 2015 to 2019, he prepared W2′s for his employees which included South Carolina taxable wages of at least $4,678,713 and withholding of at least $238,876. Jones is charged with four counts of failure to account and pay over Withholding Tax.
If convicted of the withholding charges, he could be sentenced to a maximum of $10,000 and/or five years in prison per count.
If convicted of the failure to file income tax charges, he faces a maximum of $10,000 and/or one year of prison per count.
Jones is pending a bond hearing at the Berkeley County Hill- Finklea Detention Center.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.