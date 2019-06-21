Charleston County recyclables being sent to landfill after machine breaks down

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Recycling operations have been brought to a halt in Charleston County and recyclables are temporarily being diverted to the Bees Ferry Landfill.
This comes after a machine broke down at the Romney Street recycling facility, according to a news release.
An official with Charleston County said they’re unable to determine an exact amount of materials that won’t be recycled during this process but said it’s their goal to recycle as much material as they can.
Signs outside of the recycling center said the convenience center is temporarily closed.
The breakdown is a result of contamination.
“Contamination is defined as material placed in carts that cannot be process in the County’s recycling system,” Charleston County Spokesperson Kelsey Barlow said. “Textiles, like clothing, wrap around machines and stress the equipment. Food waste, plastic bags and other non-recyclables are continuing to negatively affect operations.”
Barlow said it will cost $6,300 to fix the machine.
The county aims to have the repair finished by next week, but some people weren’t aware their recycling wasn’t going where they thought it was.
“It’s very frustrating because it’s accumulating more garbage that is already so high,” Paula Walters said about her recycling being sent to the landfill.
In a statement from the county, they said they expect more challenges with the current recycling plant until the new one is completed.
A new state of the art facility is scheduled for completion in the summer of 2020. Charleston County will make every effort to recycle as much material as possible, but staff expects challenges along the way,” a news release said.
