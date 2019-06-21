CofC’s Jarrell Brantley taken with 50th pick of NBA Draft

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - College of Charleston alum Jarrell Brantley was selected in the 2nd round with the 50th overall pick in the NBA Draft on Thursday night.
Brantley was picked by the Indiana Pacers who turned around and traded his draft rights to the Utah Jazz.
He becomes just the 3rd player ever from the College of Charleston to hear his name on draft night. Brantley joins Anthony Johnson (1991) and Andrew Goudelock (2011).
A 2019 All-CAA First Team selection, Brantley wrapped his Charleston career with 1,914 points, third in program history. As a senior, Brantley posted 19.4 points and 8.4 rebounds, ranking fourth and sixth, respectively, in the CAA. The 6-foot-7 forward finished fourth in Charleston career rebounds (967) and is 10th in career steals (150) and blocks (85). The 2016 CAA Rookie of the Year, Brantley earned All-CAA honors in each of his four seasons at CofC.
The two-time CAA All-Tournament Team selection helped the Cougars claim the 2018 CAA Championship, the first for the program since joining the conference in 2013-14. Brantley was a 2019 NABC All-District Second Team selection, his third straight season earning all-district honors.
“Jarrell’s work ethic, determined spirit and faith is why he made it." CofC head coach Earl Grant said in a statement. "He really put a lot of time into becoming a great player. I’m extremely proud of him.”
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.