Deputies searching for couple missing for two weeks

Rasheedah "Rhodan" Williams (left) was last seen on June 6, 2019 with her boyfriend, Marvin Green. (Source: Georgetown County Sheriff's Office)
By Patrick Phillips | June 20, 2019 at 9:01 PM EDT - Updated June 20 at 9:01 PM

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing North Charleston woman last seen with boyfriend.

Rasheedah “Rhodan” Williams, 39, was last seen on June 6 at the S. Fraser Street Speedway with her boyfriend, Marvin Green, according to deputies.

Williams was expected back home in North Charleston on June 7 but neither she nor Green have been seen since.

Williams is approximately 5-feet, 5-inches tall and weighs 145 pounds.

Police have not provided a detailed physical description of Green.

They were last seen in a white 18-wheeler.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at 843-546-5102.

