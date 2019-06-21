Deputies searching for couple missing for two weeks

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing North Charleston woman last seen with boyfriend.
Rasheedah “Rhodan” Williams, 39, was last seen on June 6 at the S. Fraser Street Speedway with her boyfriend, Marvin Green, according to deputies.
Williams was expected back home in North Charleston on June 7 but neither she nor Green have been seen since.
Williams is approximately 5-feet, 5-inches tall and weighs 145 pounds.
Police have not provided a detailed physical description of Green.
They were last seen in a white 18-wheeler.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at 843-546-5102.
