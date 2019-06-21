Family reaches settlement in lawsuit against Williamsburg County, EMS

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The family of a Williamsburg County man who died in December 2015 reached a settlement in a lawsuit alleging the EMS workers failed to properly get him to a hospital, resulting in his death.
The family of Kenneth Stone is set to receive a $200,000 settlement plus $24,878.14 in legal expenses, according to court documents.
Stone’s family filed suit in October 2017 over his death, which happened on Dec. 11, 2015. The suit named both Williamsburg County and Wililamsburg County EMS as defendants.
Family members say his wife called 911 at 4:12 p.m. because he was experiencing chest pains. Williamsburg County EMS personnel arrived at their home at 4:28 p.m., according to court records.
EMS records state Stone’s vital signs were taken and that Stone’s chest pains were not radiating from the chest, the suit states. EMS records state an EKG was “not recorded,” which the family claims is “a deviation in the acceptable standard of medical care.”
The suit states EMS records indicates the patient was “adamant for wife and son to transport him to Florence Hospital,” but EMS employees left the home at 4:51 p.m. without doing so.
Stone’s family claims Stone, in addition to severe chest pains, also was struggling to catch his breath. The suit alleges EMS told them “they were sure Mr. Stone’s heart was fine” and told him to “take deeper breaths in order to prevent hyperventilation.”
The suit alleges that when Stone’s family realized EMS personnel had no intention of taking Stone to the hospital, his wife and son took him themselves in a family vehicle, leaving while the EMS vehicle was still parked in the family’s driveway.
The suit states Stone’s condition rapidly deteriorated on the way to the hospital and his son called 911 at 5:02 p.m. in Florence. Stone stopped breathing, and his son stopped the car on the side of the road and a passerby helped with CPR until Florence County EMS arrived at 5:08 p.m., the lawsuit states.
Florence County EMS personnel treated Stone on the side of the road for cardiac arrest and then took him to Carolinas Hospital System in Florence, where he arrived at 5:34 p.m. in cardiac arrest, the suit states.
Stone was pronounced dead at 5:45 p.m.
The suit states the Florence County coroner identified the cause of death as cardiac arrest and the total time between Williamsburg County EMS’s arrival at the family’s home and Stone’s death was one hour and 17 minutes
