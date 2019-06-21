Family of shooting victim to hold vigil Friday night in his memory

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Family and friends of a man killed in a shooting are still trying to figure out what led to his death.
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office said police say 29-year-old Bryan Cozart died as a result of a gunshot wound early Tuesday morning.
According to Charleston police spokesman Charles Frances, police responded to a call on Harris Street right around 5:19 a.m.. One officer in the area reported hearing 10 gun shots.
They later found a man, later identified as Cozart, lying on the ground in between two vehicles and the parking lot curb. He was suffering from gunshot wounds.
Police say it was the second time they responded to a shooting in that area, in two days.
His family says he was on his way to work when he was gunned down.
Cozart’s death marks the fourth homocide the city has had this year.
Police are still trying to determine a motive and find the gunman.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Charleston Police central detective at 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.