FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Fire involving motorcycle causes 5-mile backup on I-26EB

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two eastbound lanes of I-26 reopened approximately an hour-and-a-half after a vehicle fire involving a motorcycle caused a backup of up to five miles.
Two left eastbound lanes were blocked near the Aviation Avenue exit, according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety. The fire was reported at 2:54 p.m.
The lanes reopened at approximately 4:25 p.m.
Emergency officials were on the scene and crews were transporting the motorcycle rider to an area hospital.
It is not clear what caused the motorcycle to catch fire.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.