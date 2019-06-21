Fulton Maintains Dominance at Rice Planters Amateur

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Mississippi State’s Austin Fulton shot a 68 (-4) on Thursday to remain atop the leaderboard the 47th annual Rice Planters Amateur at Snee Farm Country Club.
Georgia Southern’s Ben Carr and New South Wales’ Zinyo Garcia are two shots back of Fulton after posting improved scores on day two.
Houston’s Andrew Gibson sits alone in fourth (-5), but following him it’s a stacked crowd at -4. That includes Charleston Southern’s Alan Smith and Bishop England graduate Jamie Wilson.
Round three gets underway on Friday morning.
