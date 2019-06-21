Hollywood opens first public pool in honor of drowning victim

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The town of Hollywood and Charleston County Parks and Recreation held the grand opening Friday for the West County Aquatic Center.
“This is the first public pool in Charleston County’s rural area. Not in this community but the whole Charleston County rural area,” Charleston County Parks and Recreation Executive Director David Bennett said.
This is the first public pool in the town.
The pool is named after 13-year-old Genesis Holmes, who drowned in an area pond in 2014.
Shortly after his death, his mother, Jennifer, began her mission.
“Water safety is very important. I do not want to see another Genesis Holmes family. We suffered a great loss. The community suffered a great loss,” Holmes said.
Even in a community surrounded by lakes and ponds Genesis was like many others in the Hollywood area who never learned to swim.
“My mom and dad actually taught us to stay away from water. Water is bad for us. It will harm us,” Holmes said.
She has spent the last five years learning how to swim, teaching water safety and training as a lifeguard.
“That first day I went in the pool, I had a meltdown. I knew immediately that Genesis, our son could not survive. He didn’t know how to kick or use his arms. He didn’t have the skills. But I do.”
Now that the pool is open she hopes to inspire a new generation.
Holmes proudly wears her lifeguard shirt guiding campers as they make their first splash, the genesis of a new era.
“Genesis Holmes lived a life to let you know that even though he went into that pond that day, his life is not gone," she said. "His life will live on to save many.”
The West Aquatic Center is located next to Hollywood’s brand new town hall. The pool is open every day until Labor Day.
