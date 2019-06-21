Lowcountry lawmaker pushing for free showing of ‘Emanuel’ in Marion Square

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry lawmaker has written a letter to Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg asking city officials to discuss the possibility of having a free showing of the movie “Emanuel” in Marion Square.
Rep. Wendell Gilliard, of Charleston, thinks the city cound garner enough community support through donated funds and volunteer time to make the showing happen.
“I began to think of ways that this film could be viewed by those with limited resources.” Gilliard wrote. “I immediately thought about the possibility that it be shown publicly for free in Marion Square in the heart of downtown Charleston in close proximity to Mother Emanuel AME church."
Gilliard hopes to meet with community leaders in order to make the idea a reality.
“In recent days, I have had many individuals share with me that they would love to see 'Emanuel” but due to the financial and transportation constraints, they are unable," Gilliard wrote. "I know that the producers are still looking at the possibility of extending the theatrical release due to demand.
The movie has opened to rave reviews from many on social media. North Charleston mayor Keith Summey and Emanuel producer Dimas Salaberrios are also CC’d on the letter.
