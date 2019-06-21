Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (6/20)

Malcolm Van Buren, P, Burlington Royals (Kansas City Royals) - Assigned to Burlington on Wednesday, pitched 1.2 innings giving up 0 hits, 2 runs with 1 walk and 5 K’s in a 10-2 win over Bristol. The Hanahan alum is 0-0 with a 10.80 ERA and 5 K’s in 1.2 innings in the Appalachian League. He’s 0-0 with 1 save with a 2.25 ERA and 6 K’s in 4 innings in the Pioneer League.