Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (6/20)

MLB
American League
Brett Gardner, OF, New York Yankees - 1-3 with a walk in a 10-6 win over Houston. The Holly Hill native is batting .234 with 11 HR’s and 31 RBI
Justin Smoak, 1B, Toronto Blue Jays - Placed on 10-Day Injured List. The Stratford alum is batting .225 with 12 HR’s and 34 RBI
National League
Matt Wieters, C, St. Louis Cardinals - Did not have an at bat in a 7-6 loss to Miami. The Stratford alum is batting .210 with 3 HR’s and 10 RBI.
AAA
International League
Nick Ciuffo, C, Durham Bulls (Tampa Bay Rays) - 7-Day Injured List. The Mt. Pleasant native is batting .228 with 2 HR’s and 16 RBI. He’s batting .167 in the majors.
Asher Wojciechowski, P, Columbus Clippers (Cleveland Indians) - Did not pitch in a 5-4 win over Rochester. The Beaufort alum is 7-2 with a 4.18 ERA and 66 K’s in 71 innings
High-A
Florida State League
James Reeves, P, Tampa Tarpons (New York Yankees) - Pitched 1.1 innings giving up 2 hits, 0 runs with 1 K in a 4-0 loss to Bradenton. The Ashley Ridge alum is 0-0 with a 2.25 ERA and 6 K’s in 4 innings. He’s 3-0 and with a 2.13 ERA and 22 K’s in 23.2 innings in Double-A.
A-Short Season
New York-Penn League
Seth Lancaster, INF, Williamsport Crosscutters (Philadelphia Phillies) - Did not play in a doubleheader sweep by State College. The Hanahan alum is hitting .833 with 1 RBI.
Cody Smith, P, West Virginia Black Bears (Pittsburgh Pirates) - Did not pitch in a 5-4 loss to Mahoning Valley. The Goose Creek alum is 0-0 with 1 save and a 0.00 ERA with 5 K’s in 2 innings.
Rookie Advanced
Pioneer League
TJ Hopkins, OF, Billings Mustangs (Cincinnati Reds) - 1-2 in a 2-0 win over Great Falls. The Summerville alum is batting .267 with 2 RBI
Appalachian League
Malcolm Van Buren, P, Burlington Royals (Kansas City Royals) - Assigned to Burlington on Wednesday, pitched 1.2 innings giving up 0 hits, 2 runs with 1 walk and 5 K’s in a 10-2 win over Bristol. The Hanahan alum is 0-0 with a 10.80 ERA and 5 K’s in 1.2 innings in the Appalachian League. He’s 0-0 with 1 save with a 2.25 ERA and 6 K’s in 4 innings in the Pioneer League.
Ryan Troutman, P, Bristol Pirates (Pittsburgh Pirates) - Did not pitch in a 10-2 loss to Burlington.
