Man wanted for breaking into cars in N. Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston police are looking for a man wanted in connection with motor vehicle break-ins.
According to police department spokesman Spencer Pryor, Timothy Aaron Brock, 26, has active warrants for the car break-ins.
Police warn that he may be armed and say that on June 8, Brock stole a loaded pistol and the medication Hydrocodone from a truck parked in the driveway of a house in the 8600 block of Authur Hills Circle.
If you have information, please call the NCPD Tip Line at (843)-607-2076 or Detective Rodrik Rodriguez at 843-740-2575.
