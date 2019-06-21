2-month-old child dies from injuries after alleged beating by Welsh man

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Welsh man was arrested yesterday, June, 20, 2019, for allegedly beating his two-month-old child, according to Welsh Police.
The Department says officers were dispatched around 7 p.m. to a home on West Russell Ave. after receiving a report of a two-month-old child that was not breathing.
Once arriving on the scene first responders were able to transport the child to a local hospital for treatment. After arriving at the hospital the child was air lifted to a medical center in Lafayette on life support.
At the scene detectives interviewed the father of the child, Zackary Chevallier, 22, who they say admitted that he had struck the child several times in the back of the head to stop the baby from crying.
At the time Chevallier was arrested for one count of second degree cruelty to a Juvenile and was booked into the Jefferson Davis Parish Jail where he is currently awaiting bond.
However, at 6 a.m. this morning, June 21, investigators received a call from the medical center in Lafayette that the child had died as a result of internal injuries to its brain.
Welsh detectives have now issued a warrant for manslaughter to Chevallier for the death of his child.
