N. Charleston police looking for runaway teen last seen waiting for a school bus

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston police need the public’s help finding a runaway teenager.
Zy’Quan D. Coles, 16, was last seen by his mother on June 13 at 9 a.m. as he waited for the bus for school.
He was last seen wearing blue jeans, black Nike shoes and a gray hoodie. He was reported missing June 16 and entered as a runaway, he is also on probation and a pick up order has been issued.
Coles stands 5-foot-8 and weighs 130 pounds.
His last known address is in the 4700 block of Apartment Boulevard in North Charleston.
If he is located please contact, Sgt. J. Glenn at 843-740-5894.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.