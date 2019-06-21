Police: 1 injured in West Ashley shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police are investigating a shooting Thursday night in a West Ashley neighborhood that sent one man to the hospital.
Charleston County dispatchers said calls about the incident in the 1200 block of Forbes Avenue first came in at 7:33 p.m.
EMS took one man to an area hospital for treatment, police spokesman Charles Francis said. There was no immediate word on his condition.
Anyone with information about this incident should call 843-743-7200 for the on-duty Charleston Police central detective.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
