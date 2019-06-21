Police looking for endangered missing Charleston man last seen Thursday morning

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing man.
Christopher Clinton Mingledorff, 39, was last seen by his wife Thursday morning at approximately 8:20 a.m. when he left for work from his house on Smythe Street on Daniel Island.
He was driving a dark blue Audi A6 with South Carolina tag 5277LQ. Mingledorff stands 6-foot-1 and weighs 200 pounds.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts call 843 743 7200 for the on-duty central detective.
