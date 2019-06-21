Police looking for endangered missing Charleston man last seen Thursday morning

Police looking for endangered missing Charleston man last seen Thursday morning
Christopher Mingledorff was last seen on Thursday morning
By Live 5 Web Staff | June 21, 2019 at 3:52 AM EDT - Updated June 21 at 3:55 AM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing man.

Christopher Clinton Mingledorff, 39, was last seen by his wife Thursday morning at approximately 8:20 a.m. when he left for work from his house on Smythe Street on Daniel Island.

He was driving a dark blue Audi A6 with South Carolina tag 5277LQ. Mingledorff stands 6-foot-1 and weighs 200 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts call 843 743 7200 for the on-duty central detective.

Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.