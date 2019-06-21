Police responding to incident at West Ashley pharmacy

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police are investigating an incident Friday afternoon at a pharmacy on Ashley River Road.
Police responded to the CVS in the 2500 block of Ashley River Road.
Witnesses reported a police presence outside the store, but the police department has not yet released details on what happened there.
The store was closed and the entrance is surrounded with crime scene tape, according to witnesses.
There has been no word on whether anyone has been injured.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.