22 presidential candidates head to South Carolina for Clyburn’s fish fry

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - One of the biggest events so far for Democratic candidates’ is going to happen on Friday in Columbia.
Congressman Jim Clyburn’s World Famous Fish Fry at the EdVenture Children’s Museum brought in 22 presidential contenders to South Carolina. The candidates will spend their night mingling with everyone at the event.
This comes just one week before the first big showdown among the large amount of candidates for their first primary debate of the 2020 Presidential Race in Florida next week.
The fish fry event started around 30 years ago by Rep. Jim Clyburn as a way to thank his campaign workers. In the past years, it has now grown to be an event that all Democratic presidential contender needs to take part in to be taken seriously.
According to candidates, his endorsement is highly coveted among Democrats as he holds a lot of power in South Carolina and Congress.
The World Famous Fish Fry will kickoff at 7:30 p.m.
