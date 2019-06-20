Richland Co. Coroner confirms fatality due to fallen tree on Columbia Avenue

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Coroner Gary Watts has confirmed that one person has died from a tree that fell on Columbia Avenue.
According to family, William George Lebby was sitting on a bench in his backyard when a branch from a tree fell on him.
“When that tree hit him, it just took him right away,” Paula Lebby, William’s sister, said. "He probably didn’t even know what happened to him. Didn’t feel any pain. I thank God for that.
Paula initially thought her brother fell Thursday afternoon in the backyard. When she came to the door to see what happened, she found William slumped over with the tree on top of him.
“I hollered,” Paula said. “I couldn’t believe what I saw.”
After trying to make sure her brother was okay, Paula said she ran back into her home to call for help. As she spoke to emergency personnel on the phone, she continued trying to revive her brother, but those attempts didn’t work.
Although the day she lost her younger brother will be a day she’ll never forget, Paula is thankful that William is in a better place now.
“You couldn’t ask for a better person,” Lebby said. “He’s with his mama, and his sister, and his daddy now. He’s at peace. He’s at peace and I love him."
