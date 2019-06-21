RiverDogs to host final ‘Emanuel’ documentary showing at special event

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston RiverDogs will hold an ‘All Faiths Night’ event featuring a showing of the documentary on the 2015 Charleston church shooting.
The recently-released film highlights the untold story of the victims and survivors of the June 17, 2015, shooting at Mother Emanuel AME Church.
The team's 'All Faiths Night' is set for June 30 and will feature a showing of the documentary, followed by followed by a panel featuring individuals who played a vital role in the making of the film. Panelists will include Chris Singleton, RiverDogs Director of Community Outreach and son of victim Sharonda Coleman-Singleton; the Rev. Anthony Thompson, the husband of victim Myra Thompson; and “Emanuel” producers Dane Smith and Pastor Dimas Salaberrios. RiverDogs President Emeritus Mike Veeck will serve as the panel moderator.
“This event means the world to me. It’s the first official event that will benefit my non-profit organization,” Singleton said. “I’m looking forward to seeing the Charleston community attend this event and sharing my thoughts and feelings about this amazing film.”
The event benefits the Chris Singleton Foundation, which spreads the message of inspiration, love and unity to youth and youth organizations.
“We are honored to offer our Riley Park Club as the venue for the final opportunity for fans to view this impactful and important documentary in the Lowcountry,” RiverDogs President and General Manager Dave Echols said.
Tickets are $90 and can be purchased by visiting www.riverdogs.com/groups and entering the Password: UNITY. Proceeds from ticket sales to this event will benefit the Chris Singleton Foundation,
Admission includes the “Emanuel” documentary showing and post-film panel, as well as access to the Riley Park Club for the Charleston RiverDogs ‘All Faiths Night’ against the Asheville Tourists at 5:05 p.m. that evening. Doors will open at 3 p.m., and the program will run for two hours. The post event-reception includes all-you-can-eat food catered by Mercantile + Mash, with beverages including beer, wine and soft drinks. Availability for the event on a first come, first serve basis.
