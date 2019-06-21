RiverDogs to host final ‘Emanuel’ documentary showing at special event

Admission includes the “Emanuel” documentary showing and post-film panel, as well as access to the Riley Park Club for the Charleston RiverDogs ‘All Faiths Night’ against the Asheville Tourists at 5:05 p.m. that evening. Doors will open at 3 p.m., and the program will run for two hours. The post event-reception includes all-you-can-eat food catered by Mercantile + Mash, with beverages including beer, wine and soft drinks. Availability for the event on a first come, first serve basis.