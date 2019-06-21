RiverDogs Ride Cortijo’s Six Strong to Victory in Second-Half Opener

The pair of runs were all that Cortijo (2-0) would need as the 20-year-old was terrific in his third start of the year for the Dogs. The Maryland prep product twirled six innings of one-run baseball, using three strikeouts to navigate around a pair of walks and six total baserunners. He was aided by some great defense behind him, including catcher Anthony Seigler going 2-for-2 in throwing out baserunners from behind the plate, including erasing what could have been the game’s tying run in the third when left fielder Kole Enright homered later in the inning, his second of the season in 11 games with the Crawdads. Seigler, the Yankees’ first-round pick and 23rd overall selection in last year’s draft, finished 1-for-4 at the plate on his 20th birthday; he is now 3-for-4 in throwing out runners in a handful of opportunities behind the plate with Charleston.