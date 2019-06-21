SCHP: Motorcyclist killed after thrown from bike in crash

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C.(WMBF) – A motorcyclist died in a crash Thursday afternoon.
Lance Cpl. Matt Southern with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said around 3:40 p.m. the person was riding on a Rosehill Road near Tara Hall when they ran off the road.
The biker hit a ditch, a road sign and then was thrown from the motorcycle, Southern said.
The motorcyclist died at the scene.
No other vehicles were involved.
The motorcyclist’s identity has not been released.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.