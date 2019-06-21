Sidney Moorer retrial set for September in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The man accused in the disappearance of Heather Elvis will once again face a jury in September.
Judge Markley Dennis announced the decision Friday morning in a pretrial hearing. The retrial will also take place in Horry County instead of Georgetown County.
In the pretrial hearing, Moorer’s defense team tried to suppress any testimony that indicated Elvis was pregnant at the time of her disappearance, however Dennis denied the motion.
Dennis also approved a questionnaire be submitted to the jury, so long as both the prosecution and the defense agree on the questions.
A mistrial was declared in Moorer’s 2016 kidnapping trial.
In August 2017, Moorer was sentenced to ten years in prison after a jury found him guilty of obstruction of justice for impeding the investigation into Elvis’ disappearance.
Last year, a jury convicted Moorer’s wife, Tammy Moorer, of kidnapping Elvis. She is currently serving a 30-year prison sentence.
