Solicitor’s office clears Horry County deputy involved in deadly shooting

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The deputy who shot and killed a man earlier this year will not face charges, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
Scott Hixson, chief deputy solicitor, said in letter to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division that “there is no evidence of criminal wrongdoing.”
Officers and deputies were called to the area of Creek Landing Road on March 25. Horry County police said they had received a report that a person had shot at property and threatened others before running off into the woods.
The person, later identified as 30-year-old Brandon Coty Elliott, was located in the woods and shots were fired.
Elliott, a former U.S. Marine who served in Afghanistan in 2011, was taken to McLeod-Loris Hospital where he later died.
The deputy involved in the incident was Deputy First Class Jack Lee, according to the Horry County Sheriff’s Office.
Lee was placed on paid administrative leave during the investigation.
