Summer starts out hot today, storms possible this weekend

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - It’s officially SUMMER! Summer began at 11:54 this morning with the summer solstice. It’s going to feel like summer today with highs in the mid 90s and lots of sunshine. It will stay hot this weekend but we will reintroduce a few showers and storms to the forecast by late in the day Saturday. Any storms that develop late Saturday afternoon and evening could be strong to severe. Strong winds, frequent lightning and heavy rain are all possible. We’ll keep you updated all weekend long! Another round of a few showers and storms are possible on Sunday. Despite the rain possible both Saturday and Sunday, don’t cancel plans, most of the weekend will be dry. Highs will be in the mid 90s.