Woman hopes someone found her sentimental bracelet lost at Ripley’s Aquarium in S.C.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – One woman is hoping that someone came across a beloved bracelet she lost while visiting Ripley’s Aquarium in Myrtle Beach over the Memorial Day weekend.
For Sue Tatum, this is no ordinary bracelet. It was a gift from her children following the passing of her husband, Bill, last November.
Bill and Sue Tatum’s love story is one that spanned five decades. They started as high school sweethearts, raised a family and even pastored together at the White Oak Family Worship Center in White Oak, N.C.
According to Sue, Bill was diagnosed with cancer last May. He died in November after 45 years of marriage.
The Pandora bracelet Sue’s children gave her was a testament to their parents’ love. It includes the couple’s individual birthstones, an intertwined heart, and a charm that has a photo of Bill and Sue together.
It was during a family trip to Ripley’s Aquarium that Sue thinks the bracelet slipped off. While grabbing lunch at Coastal Grand Mall a little while later, she noticed it was gone.
“It was very sentimental. It had a lot of meaning to me. When I realized it was gone, I thought I was going to be sick,” Sue said.
Now living with her son in Myrtle Beach, Sue has taken to social media to try and find someone who has information on her missing bracelet.
Her May 28 Facebook post has been shared over 5,400 times.
Anyone with information about the bracelet can message Sue on Facebook or call (843) 651-6003.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.