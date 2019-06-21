‘By the grace of God, we’re here’: Columbia family is safe after tree falls down on home

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -A Columbia woman and her family are without a home after a tree fell and ripped through her home during Thursday’s storms.
Rhonda Anderson has lived in her Barnes Street home for 24 years. The home was given to her by her father. Anderson lives there with about ten other family members. During the storm, a tree fell in the back of her house, into her sisters room.
“I was in the room laying on the bed, trying to flip through the TV, it wasn’t working so I came out and the wind picked up so fast before I could get to sit down we heard a loud bang," Anderson’s sister Monique Barnes said.
Thankfully, no one was in the room when it happened.
“It’s torn all apart. The roof, the insulation, everything is just there,” Barnes said.
The family of ten had to stay in a hotel because of the damages. The American Red cross is helping the family.
“By the grace of god, we’re here, we’re living, we got love for each other,” Anderson said. “This is our family home, that my daddy left us with. Through the grace of god we’re here. But we need help.”
Anderson says she does not have insurance on the house, and needs assistance getting the tree to be removed.
If you’d like to contact the family to help, you can reach them by email at Rhonda.dee4069@gmail.com
