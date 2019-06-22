Coroner: Woman killed after police pursuit in Summerville identified

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Coroner says a woman was killed in a collision while being pursued by police in Summerville.
Coroner Paul Brouthers says, 27-year-old Kelly Rose Margolis of Summerville died from injuries sustained in a car crash on Central Avenue near Dan Miler Road.
The coroner says it happened around 11:20 p.m. on Friday.
Authorities say she was being pursued by a SC Highway Patrol Trooper.
Brouthers says her body has been taken to The Medical University of South Carolina for an autopsy that is scheduled for Sunday.
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office and Dorchester County Coroner’s Office are investigating.
