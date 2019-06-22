Crawdads Down RiverDogs as Benches Clear in Game Two in Hickory

The Crawdads (42-26, 1-1), which led the South Atlantic League with 75 home runs entering play, added two more to the Rangers affiliate’s impressive total and reasserted their control of the game after Charleston (38-34, 1-1) plated a pair in the fourth to pull back within a run. Left fielder Kole Enright smashed a solo shot to right for his second in as many days in the series against Charleston before first baseman Sherton Apostel added a two-run fly of his own of the RiverDogs’ Luis Medina (1-5) in the sixth that started the controversy. Apostel threw his bat toward the Charleston dugout and the RiverDogs took offense to his slow trot around the bases. After mixing it up with Anthony Seigler at the plate, the benches cleared and at least one punch was thrown by designated hitter Melvin Novoa, who went after the RiverDogs catcher. After a lengthy delay, both Apostel and Novoa were ejected from the game.