FIRST ALERT: Dangerous Heat; Another Round of Storms

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A heat advisory has been issued until 6 pm as the heat index is expected to top out in between 105 and 108 degrees. Stay hydrated and limit the time spent outside. The Live 5 Weather Team has declared a First Alert Weather Day for two storm systems: one that moved through this morning and another that could move through late this afternoon and evening. Stay updated with how the weather progress as it moves closer to the Lowcountry. The main threats are damaging winds and hail. Expect a mix of sun & clouds with mainly dry conditions for most of the afternoon.