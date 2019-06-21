Florence wedding crasher tied to 11 wedding thefts in 3 states

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Earlier this month, Florence police put out an alert about a wedding crasher, saying items had turned up missing at a ceremony she wasn’t invited to. Now, police are saying this wasn’t the only one.
Florence police say they’ve had 11 people reach out about wedding thefts since 2017. Eight are from this year alone.
Police say the woman was not a guest any of these weddings and that she crashed all of them. She stayed for five to 10 minutes at some, and two to three hours at others, according to police. She’s reportedly taken things in envelopes, like money or gift cards.
She’s been connected to wedding thefts in Alabama, Tennessee and Mississippi.
Investigators believe she could be connected to more and there may be more victims. They think some victims may not even know she was there or that she stole anything.
They have identified her and have spoken to her over the phone a few times.
Charges are pending.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.