Fulton Keeps Lead Heading Down the Stretch

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Mississippi State’s Austin Fulton shot a 69 on Friday to keep his spot at the top of the leaderboard 47th annual Rice Planters Amateur at Snee Farm Country Club.
North Carolina State’s Christian Salzer used a solid performance on the back nine to jump up to second place (68). He’ll start Saturday’s final round four shots behind Fulton.
Also in the mix heading into the final day of competition, Zinyo Garcia and Georgia Southern’s Ben Carr - each of whom sits at 6-under.
Round four gets underway on Saturday morning.
