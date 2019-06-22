20-month-old dies from injuries received in February shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office says a 1-year-old who was shot on February has died from the injuries suffered in the shooting.
Taj Clark-Sparkman, a 20-month-old from North Charleston, died on Thursday at MUSC, according to Charleston County Deputy Coroner Christina Harrison.
The shooting happened on Feb. 23 on O’Brien Street in North Charleston, Harrison said.
North Charleston Police arrested 37-year-old Redante Young that same day and charged him with possession of a firearm by a convicted violent felon, police spokesperson Spencer Pryor said.
Investigators say a 6-year-old boy found the gun in a drawer that also contained candy and apparently fired it, striking his 1-year-old brother.
A judge set a $100,000 surety bond for Young on Feb. 24, according to court records.
Young was charged with assault and battery in 2002 and strong armed robbery in 2008.
