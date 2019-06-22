Over 20 presidential candidates visit SC for the Democratic Party Convention

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Over 20 Democrats running for President of the United States were in Columbia over the weekend.
The South Carolina Democratic Party hosted its 2019 Convention with over 2,000 people in attendance.
Speeches began around 10 a.m. with Sen. Kamala Harris and wrapped up around 6 p.m. with former Vice President Joe Biden.
Harris had perhaps the loudest entrance with a drum line.
She danced with the drummers, volunteers and former South Carolina Representative Bakari Sellers.
“We need somebody who, as President of the United States, understands the need to rebuild the party,” Harris said. “Who understands the need to give the resources and the support to the people on the ground every day doing the hard work. We can’t just helicopter in here. We have to support the people who are on the ground who know the community.”
Sen. Elizabeth Warren covered several topics including teacher pay and taxing the wealthy.
She said if we tax those who make the most money “we can have universal pre-K for every three and four year old in this country. Raise the wages of every preschool teacher and childcare worker in America. Provide universal, tuition-free technical school, community college and four-year college for every kid who wants to go.”
Sen. Bernie Sanders talked about an event held in Charleston earlier this week by the organization, Third Way.
“At this Third Way meeting I was called ‘an existential threat to the Democratic party.’ Why am I an existential threat? Maybe because my administration will finally take on the insurance companies and drug companies and pass a medicare-for-all single payer program,” he said.
This is a developing story. We will update you with information from other front runners including Joe Biden, Beto O’Rourke and Cory Booker.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.