Police officers arrest teenagers, juveniles accused in golf cart thefts on Isle of Palms

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators have arrested two teenagers and two juveniles accused of multiple golf cart thefts on the Isle of Palms.
Officials with the Isle of Palms Police Department say the suspects were involved in the thefts in Wild Dunes over the last three nights.
“Officers maintained a heavy presence in the area last night,” IOPPD officials said."Early this morning, a little after 1 a.m., officers observed suspicious individuals in the area of Twin Oaks."
A report states officers were able to determine that the individuals, along with two others, were involved in the string of thefts.
Police say two of the individuals were 17 and two were juveniles.
“The 17 year olds were arrested and the juveniles will be charged through family court,” IOPPD authorities said.
Charges will include multiple counts of grand larceny, possession of stolen property, burglary and minor in possession of alcohol.
