Police return to home of Murrells Inlet woman facing charges connected to her husband’s death

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Crime scene units were at the home of a Murrells Inlet woman who is facing charges after police say she concealed her husband’s death.
Irene Clodfelter, 74, is charged with desecration of human remains and accessory after the fact of murder in Horry County. She also faces two counts of obstruction of justice in Georgetown County.
According to arrest warrants, Irene Clodfelter claims she found her husband, 85-year-old Hubert Clodfelter, dead under their beach home in the Myrtle Beach Travel Park on May 28.
She told police she believed her son was responsible, which is why she attempted to conceal the crime.
Neighbors who live on Columbine Court in Murrells Inlet said police were at Clodfelter’s home around 9 a.m. Friday. They were still on the scene after a WMBF reporter was asked to leave around 12 p.m.
According to area residents, the alleged circumstances surrounding Hubert Clodfelter’s death has the community on edge.
"Oh I was shocked. Nothing like this happens in this community. We're a garden and gated community and granted I'm not sure of the circumstances and who did what or where things transpired but it was just kind of alarming knowing the neighbors and how close knit this community is," said one neighbor, who asked not to be identified.
Irene Clodfelter is currently out of jail on a $100,000 bond from Georgetown County and a $150,000 bond from Horry County.
