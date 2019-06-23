Battery, Swope Park Draw 1-1 After Delayed Start

Arthur Bosua had the first real chance of the match firing a low shot just wide of the left post in the 10th minute. Bosua forced a turnover in the Swope Park defensive third and found himself with a few yards of space at the top of the box. Bosua caused problems for Swope getting himself in a dangerous position on the stroke of halftime. Bosua battled for a pass from Taylor Mueller and connected on a shot that found itself on the wrong side of the post yet again.