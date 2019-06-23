1 dead, 2 injured in unrelated Lowcountry shootings

BEAUFORT CO, Sc. (WTOC) -Deputies with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office responded to two separate shootings between 11 and 11:30 p.m. on Saturday evening.
The first shooting happened around 11:00 a.m. in Burton. Drivers of a vehicle say they were shot at multiple times by unknown suspects while in the Lawing and Walter Drives area. One of the drivers receieved a gunshot wound, as did a child who was inside a home close by. Both are receiving treatment for their wounds.
A call for the second shooting came in around 11:30 p.m. at a Lobeco home on Polite Family Lane. A 37-year-old woman identified as Shalonda Johnson of Ladson was shot and killed by 41-year-old Andre Mitchell after an argument. Deputies found Mitchell and charged him with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Investigator Brian Abell at 843-255-3436 if wishing to remain anonymous and for possible reward.
