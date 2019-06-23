Emergency crews extinguish house fire in Moncks Corner

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Emergency crews extinguished a house fire in Moncks Corner Sunday afternoon.
Officials with Pimlico Rural Volunteer Fire Department say the fire happened at a home in the 3000 block of Old Highway 52.
“Fire crews were met with heavy fire and smoke conditions and made a aggressive exterior attack then soon turned interior,” fire officials said.
No injuries were reported, and the fire is under investigation.
Pimlico fire along with GCCFD ,GCRVFD and Berkeley County EMS responded.
